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HuOrigins ... 2012 ... Nimrod and the post-Flood Nephilim according to Literature.
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115 views • September 02, 2018
This segment takes a look at the beginning of the post-Flood Nephilim. It also explores a man the Bible names as Nimrod (the rebellious one) who, as a giant himself, may have become a mighty hunter of giants. How were the massive megalithic structures such as Baalbek in Lebanon built? Find out in this video clip taken from part 1 of the Archon Invasion and the Return of the Nephilim DVD by Rob Skiba.
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