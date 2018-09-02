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🔴Nephtali1981 exposed❗ OCCULT SYMBOLS, witchcraft and satanic rituals❗ [2018 Video]
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238 views • September 02, 2018
Exposing his mind control techniques and forms of hypnosis in his videos that are based on spiritual milk messages tied in with satanic messages and occult symbols to set the christian community up for a false christ.
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Keywords
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