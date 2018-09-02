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Gavin Newsoms Universal care Creates Lack of affordable housing equals Crappy Streets
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9 views • September 02, 2018
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San Francisco has a 'Poop Patrol' to deal with its feces problem, and workers make more than $184,000 a year in salary and benefits
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https://www.twitch.tv/painscourt1
https://teespring.com/MakeCuomoSmartAgain#pid=2&cid=2122&sid=back
https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/2802008?hl=en
San Francisco has a 'Poop Patrol' to deal with its feces problem, and workers make more than $184,000 a year in salary and benefits
https://www.businessinsider.com/san-francisco-poop-patrol-employees-make-184000-a-year-2018-8
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