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Making The Crypt Keeper Monster - 2010 Scary Animated Halloween Prop
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20 views • September 02, 2018
How the crypt keeper monster (scary animated halloween prop) came about in one months time. This scary animatronic Halloween prop was triggered by a small wireless remote switch, motorized with an old cordless drill and made sounds with the help of an old USB keyboard ( animatronics ). A how to or how I made the moving diy guts animated.
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