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Engineering the Climate "Could" Cost Us the Earth
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285 views • September 02, 2018
"Could", "may", "might" are all terms they use to placate us. See through this, get a lot more information on the topic from Dane Wigington at geoengineeringwatch.org. Tell others.
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