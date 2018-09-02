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Sidérant! Dur de croire un musulman après ça! (24/03/2018)
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14 views • September 02, 2018
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée :https://www.real.video/5829907269001
La vidéo originale en anglais sur American Truth Project la chaine de Anni Cyrus :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=638TIucikys
La vidéo originale en anglais sur American Truth Project la chaine de Anni Cyrus :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=638TIucikys
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