PRAISE devotional

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it has a 3 minute reading for 7 days. this is day one. i want to lay it out in KJV, but for now this is the version they use. good stuff! keeps my heart clean or at least CLEANER.
peter amsterdam, director of TFI complied the verses.
footage is from my recent trip to Dali, Yunnan.
you can download the PDF for free or the print copy for $3.99 at: https://www.lulu.com/shop/j-beverly-greene/praise/paperback/product-23760473.html
happy trails!