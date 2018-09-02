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Israel - Against All Odds - Dominates The Middle East And World In Military And Civilian Technology
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44 views • September 02, 2018
Case in point, the F35. Israel helped design and make it.
The extra great news is that most of the technicians working on the aircraft are Russians. Many of whom are not even Jewish.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/aug/17/israel-soviet-immigrants-transform-country
Even Turkey is manufacturing parts. Turkey wants to work with Russia and Iran. Isn't that wonderful :-)
https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/talking-turkey-about-the-f-35/
The extra great news is that most of the technicians working on the aircraft are Russians. Many of whom are not even Jewish.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/aug/17/israel-soviet-immigrants-transform-country
Even Turkey is manufacturing parts. Turkey wants to work with Russia and Iran. Isn't that wonderful :-)
https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/talking-turkey-about-the-f-35/
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