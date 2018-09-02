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A DIRE WARNING TO ALL MILLENIALS
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1146 views • September 02, 2018
A DIRE WARNING TO ALL MILLENIALS
For the younger generation this is a warning you should heed, your government has sold you out in the name of foreign private interests. You need to know this to properly prepare yourselves and mitigate the threats your generation (and your future generations) will face. No one is going to save you, not your parents - not even Trump - only yourselves.
For the younger generation this is a warning you should heed, your government has sold you out in the name of foreign private interests. You need to know this to properly prepare yourselves and mitigate the threats your generation (and your future generations) will face. No one is going to save you, not your parents - not even Trump - only yourselves.
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