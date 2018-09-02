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The SkyPilot Revelation: Recon Flight- Area 51 Trump Duck and Nephilim Kushner
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125 views • September 02, 2018
Here is a look over Area 51- Groom Lake. The Holy Ghost led me on a recon flight. I have found a sign of a 'quacking duck' named Trump that is being manipulated by a "Nephilim" I call Kushner, that "whispers' in his 'chipped' ear...Take your FAITH out of MAN and put it in GOD. All HAIL the KING of KINGS- The Christ Jesus. Amen
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