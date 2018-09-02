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Kathleen Fitzgerald captures a plane making a Chemtrail.
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8 views • September 02, 2018
Looking west, Kathleen was admiring the Sunset. The sky was fairly clear with no apparent chemtrail and minimal haze. Unfortunately, two suspects were caught spraying chemtrails while she was there. We
Must take action now. Learn about chemtrails. www.aircrap.org. www.gofundme.com/stopthespraying
Must take action now. Learn about chemtrails. www.aircrap.org. www.gofundme.com/stopthespraying
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