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Come & See: Steven Russell's Testimony - The Only One who can take credit is God
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2 views • September 02, 2018
Steven escaped from the hospital.
Doctors wanted to amputate
He came to Astounding Love
No one touched him
God healed him
The Miracle happened on Sunday, August 12, 2018 in San Jose, CA
Dr. Baker interviews Steven Russell - a veteran
Running Time: 10 minutes and 19 seconds
He'll do it again
Doctors wanted to amputate
He came to Astounding Love
No one touched him
God healed him
The Miracle happened on Sunday, August 12, 2018 in San Jose, CA
Dr. Baker interviews Steven Russell - a veteran
Running Time: 10 minutes and 19 seconds
He'll do it again
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