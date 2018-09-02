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The Keto Answers Podcast 033: Why Macronutrients Matter As Much As Macros On Keto - Chris Masterjohn
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26 views • September 02, 2018
Chris Masterjohn is arguably the most knowledgeable person on the planet when it comes to food and nutrition.
I highly recommend that you check out his nutritional cheat sheet:
https://chrismasterjohnphd.com/2018/01/02/testing-nutritional-status-ultimate-cheat-sheet/
I highly recommend that you check out his nutritional cheat sheet:
https://chrismasterjohnphd.com/2018/01/02/testing-nutritional-status-ultimate-cheat-sheet/
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