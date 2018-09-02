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EduHistory ... 2018 ... Stefan Molyneux, Why Cognitive Inequality Matters
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5 views • September 02, 2018
In a world where the discussion of human intelligence and cognitive inequality is fiercely opposed, we are robbed of factual information and empathy for those who face greater challenges in the modern world. Stefan Molyneux reviews a recent Quillette article on the dangers of ignoring cognitive inequality and discusses important factors involving intelligence which often aren’t considered.
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