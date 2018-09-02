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HUTraffic ... 2018 ... Emery Smith David Wilcock | Secret Underground Base Conditions
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484 views • September 02, 2018
"it's kind of like airport security on steroids and they also have without getting into too much because I can talk all three hours about this part just the entrance to this is they have special dogs there that are bred to smell you when you come in and when you leave and they're trained to smell if you have any contaminants on you such as viruses or bacterial infections and..."
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