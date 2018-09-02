Political Pecking Order Part3 - The Sovereign Body

#MAGA​ #GLOBALISTS​ #USA​ #EUROPE​ #SOVEREIGNTY​ #PBGS​What is a Sovereign Body?It may come as a surprise to Americans to learn there is more than one political class in this nation, and most have no clue. To be precise, there are exactly two. There is the superior one which existed before the US Constitution was adopted and the inferior one which was fabricated afterward. The original political status is what Original-Americans enjoyed prior to our republic, and still do today.The term ‘inferior’ is used to convey the lesser status in that it does not possess, nor bestow the same authority as the original. It did not come about by the mandate of those with the power to sanction such but was a sloppy attempt at power brokering to support a political agenda; an impostor, masquerading as the original. This second political class has cheapened, distorted, and degraded the entire idea of the sanctity of nationhood. It bestows virtually no power on the individual, only a false sense of entitlement.The US Constitution was the mechanism by which the inferior class was contrived with the help of a little statecraft. Ironically, the superior political status called a ‘sovereign American’ is still enjoyed by a majority of us, but due to the massaging of the population through various programming for many decades, we are not really aware such exists. Indeed, the other one gets all the attention. To understand why, we need some background.Like us, the founders of the Republic found themselves in a no-win situation. They also understood a profound and powerful principle and wrote about it in their manifesto… their declaration:“…That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness…”— Declaration of IndependenceThis shows they understood the need for such a principle in order to carry out what they intended to do. They recognized it to be universal truth, so they employed the ideas in their recruitment, and their sales brochure, and it worked for them.They employed a very powerful tool called a sovereign-body. They fought the revolutionary war against King George of Britain, so as to eliminate any question about who’s land it was, and who was king; King George?… no! Americans?.. yes!This clearing of the air, allowed them to act as an undisputed authority for the establishment of their own system of law and administration. A Sovereign-Body is an undisputed authority to act on behalf of the interests of the true beneficiaries of the system being acted upon. Although it was enacted by a few, it was by consensus, representing the mandate of the entire nation at the time. By acting as a sovereign-body, they were endowed with the power to do so.Who is and who is not part of the Sovereign Body?We would define the sovereign-body to be the politically endowed population of the American nation. That does not mean all of our population, many of whom share no political interests with sovereign Americans. Keep in mind that political interest today has been distorted since the 1871 act creating the District of Columbia and formally incorporating the United States of America.Earlier we learned there are two political classes in our country; the true one, and a fake, with a watered-down form of political interest. It came about by the 1868 passage of the 14th amendment and was handed out willy-nilly to groups which fit the criteria.The 14th amendment was initially limited to former slaves, and native Americans, as they had no political status under the original accord. It also naturally extended to original Americans who were sovereign by birthright. It is now extended to anyone who abides in the country, legally or not.We call this status 'A Citizen of the United States of America.' The political identity it inures to the individual, which is something akin to a guest at an amusement park or hotel, was subsequently, massively promoted to all Americans through government, media, academic, and court activism, while the status of sovereign American was forgotten...To continue reading go to the article...Sovereignty ProjectOn BrighteonOn FacebookOn BitchuteOn Minds.comYouTube