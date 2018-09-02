Political Pecking Order Part2 - Above The Law

#GLOBALISTS​ #USA​​ #SOVEREIGNTY​ #PBGS​ #DECENTRALIZE #SECESSIONLet's derive the word "Sovereign". It comes from two Latin roots:1) 'Sover' or 'super' meaning 'above'; and2) 'Regnum', which in French is pronounced 'Reign' as in "The king reigns supreme." Kings are lawgivers.Putting this together it means Above + Law, or 'Above the Law.'So as sovereign individuals, are we above the law? No, as individuals, although we are sovereign, we are still subject to the law. However, when we act as a sovereign-body, then yes, we are above the law. As such the law is established. It is always established by a sovereign-body be it a king, or a group of people such as the earliest founders of the nation, or the founders of the republic who gave us the constitution.It is imperative that you understand this.We were much better off before the US constitution was created, simply because we (Americans) answered to no king, no state, and no bureaucracy. Some will argue that from our earliest history, we have always been subjects of the British crown. This view is an indoctrination and a mental construct to implant a certain view of history into our minds. It is true that a large number of settlers from England held that view, however, there were even greater numbers of people from other parts of the world that would heartily disagree.Just ask the native Americans, black slaves, the indentured Irish and Scots, even native Britons (Welsh) who came from Britain might disagree. How about asking the Dutch, Scandinavians, Germans, and French who ventured here, or the Spanish who were at war with Britain, if they considered themselves to be "colonists" or British subjects. All of these groups were present in America from the earliest days and their offspring constitute the nation today.Then consider that ultimately when pressed on that question, a great number of Americans whose families were from England disagreed about that assertion when they rose up against the oppressive British King George. In light of these facts, that view loses its luster and takes on the false aura of a cleverly planned indoctrination put upon recent generations.This argument relegates the question of early American political status, vis-a-vis the British crown simply that of an opinion; it depends on who you ask.What is the point of this discussion? It is not to argue whether we are or were British subjects, but to illustrate that although there were business ventures here by British interests (both private and crown), that did not determine our political status as subjects, agents, tenants, or anything else vis a vis the British crown, then or now.Ultimately, the founders of this nation have been sovereign free men of conscience in the land since the earliest explorers of the mid 16th century. We derive sovereignty from them.As sovereign people (free agents) they were at liberty to live by their own rules, something we are not able to do today despite the hyperbole about how the constitution is here to guarantee our rights and liberty. I'd venture that most people today, having gained the proper perspective, would choose the status of pre-republic America over what masquerades as liberty today.Sovereignty ProjectOn BrighteonOn FacebookOn BitchuteOn Minds.comYouTube