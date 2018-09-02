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Knowing How To Use Different Fire Starters
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31 views • September 02, 2018
Have and know how to use a fire steel rod such as the Light My Fire Army http://amzn.to/2B0zKNG or the PolyStriker XL http://amzn.to/2AZ4Kxr. Both are an excellent and fool proof way to start a fire in an emergency situation.
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