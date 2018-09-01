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PhysReality ... 2018 ... The Biophysics of Fluoride by Neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse
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273 views • September 01, 2018
Fluoride and sunshine AFFECT how cell mitochondria are able to function. based on one's maternal genetics. It's a good idea to stay away from anything that has fluoride in it, if you're a White Light spirit wherein which your cells are disabled and suppressed by fluoride, in their electric potential. How have you been affected?
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