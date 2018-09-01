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Perfect Soil for Nutrient Dense Foods
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94 views • September 01, 2018
Dr. Jana Bogs explains how our foods have lost up to 70% of certain critical nutrients over a 70-year period. Discover how you can grow your own "beyond organic", nutrient dense foods with the help of an instructor and a group of fellow students. The Perfect Soil course is an interactive, online course which includes a comprehensive soil analysis and more. Join with us to Create Health from the Soil Up!
www.BeyondOrganicResearch.com/course
Thanks for your interest!
www.BeyondOrganicResearch.com/course
Thanks for your interest!
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