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Truthseeker's Path with John Bosnitch
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12 views • September 01, 2018
John deals with problems and solutions in a philosophical way and with direct effective action. Each of us has a gift to offer to the world if we only look for it. As we make efforts to right some wrongs, our light will help others looking to make the world a little bit better. Together we are the most powerful force. Today John lives in Serbia with his family, he is a frequent guest analyst on RT and Serbian media. John may be followed at https://www.facebook.com/johnbosnitch
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