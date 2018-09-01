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Why Generation Z Loves Trump
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4113 views • September 01, 2018
At the recent Trump rally in Evansville, Indiana there was a noticeable turnout of young adults and teenagers. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews many of them to find out what attracts them to President Trump and the new conservative counter culture.
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