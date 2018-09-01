HOPE music by DARKMOOD - from the album 'When Time Ends'

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Album Link: http://amzn.to/2bTdjAO
Hope' is a music video of nature, beauty, and innocence. The music features the final track 'Hope' from the DARKMOOD album 'When Time Ends' and features some real footage of my sister and 2 nephews. The song is about finding Hope after an apocalyptic event and how life begins again with the human spirit. I guess you can say this is a home video dedication to my family who live hundreds of miles away.