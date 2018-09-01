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Young Liberals Visiting More Trump Rallies Than Ever
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4871 views • September 01, 2018
At a recent Trump rally in Evansville, Indiana Infowars reporter Millie Weaver picks up on the significant number of overtly liberal attendees who, for the first time, want to hear what our President has to say.
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