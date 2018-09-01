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The Story Behind a GROUNDBREAKING DISCOVERY!
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112 views • September 01, 2018
Bio-Frequency Technology, also known as "Rife" Technology, is any device or method of delivering a frequency to the body that provides a benefit to the body or the mind.
Discover the power of Bio-Frequency Technology for yourself by visiting https://truepathtohealing.com/
This video is an excerpt from a video produced by Frequency Technologies LLC. The full video and their website can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bTvwOWPPhw
http://ft-beamray.com/
Discover the power of Bio-Frequency Technology for yourself by visiting https://truepathtohealing.com/
This video is an excerpt from a video produced by Frequency Technologies LLC. The full video and their website can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bTvwOWPPhw
http://ft-beamray.com/
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