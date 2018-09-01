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The Story Behind a GROUNDBREAKING DISCOVERY!
Holistic Solutions
Holistic Solutions
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112 views • September 01, 2018
Bio-Frequency Technology, also known as "Rife" Technology, is any device or method of delivering a frequency to the body that provides a benefit to the body or the mind.

Discover the power of Bio-Frequency Technology for yourself by visiting https://truepathtohealing.com/

This video is an excerpt from a video produced by Frequency Technologies LLC. The full video and their website can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bTvwOWPPhw
http://ft-beamray.com/
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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