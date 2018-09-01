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Former Dishwalla Singer J.R. Richards Discusses New Album 'Under The Cover' (Exclusive Interview)
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14 views • September 01, 2018
http://JoshPeckDisclosure.com PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE! J.R. Richards joins Josh Peck to talk about the inspiration behind his new solo album 'Under the Cover' and his career in music from the days of Dishwalla to today. This is one you certainly won't want to miss!
Order 'Under the Cover' at http://www.jrrichards.bandcamp.com
Find more J.R. Richards at http://www.jrrichardsmusic.com
Order 'Under the Cover' at http://www.jrrichards.bandcamp.com
Find more J.R. Richards at http://www.jrrichardsmusic.com
Keywords
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