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Gov Terry McAuliffe "We Lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence"
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5 views • September 01, 2018
Gov Terry McAuliffe "We Lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence"
Credit to CNN for getting this on video.
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Credit to CNN for getting this on video.
Copyright © 2015-2018 Redoubt News All Rights Reserved.
Please support our coverage of your rights!
Donate here: paypal.me/RedoubtNews
Visit us at https://redoubtnews.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedoubtNews
Twitter: @RedoubtN
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