© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Non, la remigration ne se passerait pas bien! (13/03/2018)
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • September 01, 2018
Ces discours lénifiants qui nous enfument.
Pour ceux qui croiraient que j'exagère sur l'Afrique du Sud (c'est en anglais mais les images parlent d'elles-mêmes) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCLJRVbaMyQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq0GReiZyKc
Pour ceux qui croiraient que j'exagère sur l'Afrique du Sud (c'est en anglais mais les images parlent d'elles-mêmes) : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCLJRVbaMyQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq0GReiZyKc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.