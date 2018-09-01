© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump is right on!!!! (A short commentary is at the end by Steve Pieczenik)
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • September 01, 2018
This video includes President Trump's last speech before the election and his Inaugural speech.
Keywords
hillary clintondeceptionlieselectionpresident trumpjulian assangepresident donald trumpdonald trumpcriminalsillegal immigrationcorporate mediaelitesmake america great againwe the peopledevilsbehind closed doorsbrave american peopleclinton carteldisastrous trade dealseconomic & foreign policiesglobal power structureglobal special interestglobal special interestsplot the destruction of u.s. sovereigntypolitical establishmentpolitical special interestpresident trump's inaugural speechrigging the systemrobbed our working classstruggle for the survival of our nationthe clinton machinethe establishmentwashington establishmentwikileaks documents
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.