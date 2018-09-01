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Racist Politician calls his opponents monkeys
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10 views • September 01, 2018
How could the media miss such a racist comment made by such a powerful man???? This is a joke about Ron Desantis being called a racist for saying monkeying around but the media didn't care when Obama said it. that's because the media is one sided leftest all about gaining power.
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