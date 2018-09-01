© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Us As We Celebrate Jeremiahs Life And Remember His Legacy - FlyHigh5
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 01, 2018
Jeremiah Thomas passed on at 8:20 PM Sunday evening, after a five month long battle against cancer.
Let us honor him as he becomes a fully weaponized warrior for Jesus
Dedicated to Pastor Rusty Thomas and his wife, Kendra
Let us honor him as he becomes a fully weaponized warrior for Jesus
Dedicated to Pastor Rusty Thomas and his wife, Kendra
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.