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Walt Brown's Hydroplate Theory Overview Part-1 by Bryan Nickel
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54 views • September 01, 2018
In depth overview of Walt Brown's Hydroplate Theory Covers: Intro, Genesis Flood Account, Pre-Flood Conditions & Assumptions, Deep Water, Continental Fit, Mid Ocean Ridge. For more information on the HPT check out Dr. Walt Brown's http://creationscience.com and Real Science Radio's http://rsr.org/hydroplate-theory resource page.
Keywords
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