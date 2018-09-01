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It's Time For Attorney General Jeff Sessions To Go!
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773 views • September 01, 2018
Silicon Valley met in secret recently to find something that would stick to the wall after their treasonous assault on the First Amendment. Now that the totalitarian hangover has set in, how will they handle the raft of demands to appear before Congressional committees?
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