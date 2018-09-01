Cold Winters Theory | w/ David Duke, TPS #126

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Streamed live 15 hours ago
David Duke: https://davidduke.com/
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Discussing with David Duke on the evolution of human intelligence and whether cold climates can explain IQ differences across the globe.
All statements in this video are made for the purpose of understanding the history of a religion and/or with the intent of improving legislation through legislation proposals,