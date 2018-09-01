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1st Amendment Kidnapped By LSD Addictive Leftists
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1061 views • September 01, 2018
Silicon Valley calls it “Information Operations”. That’s the name Facebook head of cybersecurity policy, Nathaniel Gleicher dubbed limiting free speech during the cabal’s recent secret meeting in San Francisco. The tech giants want us to think they are monitoring foreign actors, which they are trying to do. But what other information operations are they cracking down on in there?
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