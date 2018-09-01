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Time For Pope Francis To Resign!
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1514 views • September 01, 2018
Another torpedo of admission has blown the hull of the Vatican. The National Catholic Register reports "...a former apostolic nuncio to the United States has accused several senior prelates of complicity in covering up Archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s allegations of sexual abuse, and has claimed that Pope Francis knew about sanctions imposed on then-Cardinal McCarrick by Pope Benedict XVI but chose to repeal them."
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