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MSM Denies White Genocide Happening In South Africa
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1739 views • September 01, 2018
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. is the chair of the Center for African-American Studies and the William S. Tod Professor of Religion and African-American Studies at Princeton University.Obviously a scholar that can very easily research the numbers of white farmers murdered in South Africa.
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