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Infowars Nightly News Friday March 15 2013 Full Length
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1 view • September 01, 2018
On this March 15,2013 broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, We speak with www.providencelyecum.com's Karen & Michael Iacobbo News Covered: New Drone Could 'Snatch Humans Off the Street'. US Army Colonel Issues Warning About Remorseless "Killer Robots". Oregon Company to Sell Drone Defense Technology to Public. US Air Force Plans to Build Huge Network of Underground Tunnels.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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