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A NOBEL LIE THE BOMBING OF OKLAHOMA CITY
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4233 views • September 01, 2018
THIS IS A GREAT DOCUMENTARY EXPOSING THE CLINTON FALSE FLAG IN OKLAHOMA CITY,SEVERAL POLICE OFFICERS AND WHISTLE BLOWERS WHERE TORTURED AND MURDERED TO BRING YOU THIS INFORMATION,PLEASE MIRROR AND SHARE PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW THE TRUTH AND THESE CRIMINALS NEED TO BE BROUGHT TO JUSTICE
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