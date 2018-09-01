© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An AI Bot Army Being Tested - What Effect Will It Have on the Midterms?
Follow
0
Share
Report
19 views • September 01, 2018
083118-3
Currently, an AI bot army is being tested to "consensus crack" public opinion on certain political topics, such as gun control, where will it end? Or will it continue to grow in scope and power?
Website www.theconservative411.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theconservative411
Instagram #TheConservative411
GAB @TheConservative411
Currently, an AI bot army is being tested to "consensus crack" public opinion on certain political topics, such as gun control, where will it end? Or will it continue to grow in scope and power?
Website www.theconservative411.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theconservative411
Instagram #TheConservative411
GAB @TheConservative411
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.