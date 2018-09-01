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David Seaman and Fulcrum News - Terminated by YouTube....Again
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65 views • September 01, 2018
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I don't like it, but in order to have a voice on larger platforms like YouTube, you must play by their rules, plain and simple. Do the rules suck, yes, but it's their platform! In this video I talk about David Seaman who rose to fame breaking the PizzaGate story.
Website www.theconservative411.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theconservative411
Instagram #TheConservative411
GAB @TheConservative411
I don't like it, but in order to have a voice on larger platforms like YouTube, you must play by their rules, plain and simple. Do the rules suck, yes, but it's their platform! In this video I talk about David Seaman who rose to fame breaking the PizzaGate story.
Website www.theconservative411.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/theconservative411
Instagram #TheConservative411
GAB @TheConservative411
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