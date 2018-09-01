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Food as Medicine#2: The Longer-Winded--But Necessary--Pitch For Ginger!
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117 views • September 01, 2018
Here is the 2nd Installment of the 'Food as Medicine' series featuring ginger. This video focuses on the constituents of ginger, its uses, preparations (medicinal & culinary) and potential contraindications. As stated before, this information is for educational purposes only, & please consult a qualified healthcare practitioner for further inquiry or treatment. Enjoy & feel free to comment!
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