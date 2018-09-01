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Truthseeker's Path With Bas Spliet
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5 views • September 01, 2018
Bas is studying at Ghent University: History and Arabic Studies. During the first year of his studies, Bas had his wake-up experience. It was an unforgettable event in June of 2015 as a result of watching a video done by the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. https://www.ae911truth.org From that moment, Bas was compelled to look deeper. Bas was especially interested to investigate the reality of the Syrian war, resulting in his visit to Syria and anti-war activism.
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