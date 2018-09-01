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Glendale Heights tow truck driver charged after towing pizza delivery car with child inside
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11 views • September 01, 2018
An 11-year-old boy with Down syndrome was inside a vehicle that was towed while his father delivered a pizza to a mosque is west suburban Glendale Heights Friday afternoon, police
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