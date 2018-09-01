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Truthseeker's Path With Christelle Néant
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4 views • September 01, 2018
Christelle arrived to Donetsk in a car with two bags of groceries, a dog, and no Russian language. Her adventures began: experiences on the front line being bombed by the US supported Ukraine Army, delivering humanitarian aid to war victims, and reporting for the Republic's official news source: Doni Press. Christelle gives us wonderful review of Ukraine from a cultural, historical, political and military viewpoint, as well as her own eyewitness account of everyday life.
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