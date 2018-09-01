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🔴Prophecy 48 – Yisrael, Your Enemies Seek To Make You A Scapegoat❗ [2016 Video].
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44 views • September 01, 2018
Warning to ISRAEL and all those that love Israel and the Jewish People with a love not our own but from Elohim, please do as commanded in the scriptures and pray for [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy48/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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