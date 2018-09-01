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🔴 Prophecy 43, Part 2 – Who Do You Choose to Be Your Potter ❓ I, YAHUVEH, or Harry Potter ❓
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60 views • September 01, 2018
DANGER! WARNING! Do Not Take Your Children to see the Harry Potter movies! Christian parents, are you taking your children to see Harry Potter? Your children are [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
http://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy43p2/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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