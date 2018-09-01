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🔴 Prophecy 40 – Don't Be Part of the Counterfeit Bride ❗ If You Are, FLEE ❗ [2018 Video]
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84 views • September 01, 2018
Prepare to go home. Go home. Your Homecoming is waiting. My Bride must be ready to go home. Tell MY Bride to prepare to go home. I am preparing MY Bride to [...]
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Thanks for watching!
Read Full Prophecy:
https://prophecy.amightywind.com/prophecy40/
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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