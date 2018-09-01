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DR.MARYS MONKEY HOW THE CDC GAVE 100 MILLION AMERICANS THE CANCER VIRUS THREW POLIO VACCINATIONS
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163 views • September 01, 2018
THIS IS A RARE INTERVIEW THAT FULLY EXPOSES THE CRIMINAL VACCINE MANUFACTURES,THE MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX,CRIMINAL BANKERS AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER,THIS IS A GREAT INTERVIEW AND IT FULLY EXPOSES THE CANCER VIRUS SV40 PLEASE COPY AND SHARE AND BACK UP AS WELL THIS IS A VIDEO THEY DEFINITELY WANT SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET
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