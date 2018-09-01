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♫ Daddy GOD – A Song of Deliverance for the Abused❗ [2018 video]
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32 views • September 01, 2018
This is a song for the abused rejected, and broken hearted. It is a reminder that no matter what we go through in life YAHUSHUA is always with us.
Psalm 27:10
Though my father and mother forsake me, YAHUVEH will receive me.
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Psalm 27:10
Though my father and mother forsake me, YAHUVEH will receive me.
Thanks for watching!
Secure Your Place In Heaven Today:
https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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